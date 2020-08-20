3 hours ago

A man suspected to be part of a car-stealing syndicate has been arrested in Kumasi, the police confirmed.

Alex Owusu, 37, was arrested by the police at the Suntreso District on Tuesday, August 11, in what appears to be a clampdown on such criminal activities in the metropolis.

According to the Director of Public Affairs at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, investigations reveal that the suspect hires the services of a taxi from neighbouring towns under the pretext of visiting his sick mother in Kumasi.

In the course of the journey, the suspect would often convince victims to have the vehicle washed at a bay while escorting him to buy spare parts for his faulty excavator at Suame Magazine.

“Whiles there the suspect takes leave of the victim and says he was withdrawing money from the bank; only for him to return to the washing bay, takes the ignition key from the bay attendant and drives the car away,” narrated ASP Ahianyo.

Arrest

The police spokesperson said Owusu was arrested with the help of the police at Kasoa District Command in the Central Region, following intelligence.

The suspect upon interrogation also led the police to retrieve eight vehicles that are currently in the custody of the Suntreso District Command.

He has since been detained and assisting with investigations.

“Such cases have come to our attention… We know he is not alone, he has accomplices because the number plates are not genuine ones. He has affixed different number plates which do not belong to those taxi cabs”, the police said.

ASP Ahianyo is appealing to the general public to be mindful of the passengers they pick as they could fall prey to such heinous crimes.

