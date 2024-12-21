2 hours ago

A suspected serial killer, Joseph Ankomah, popularly known as “Uncle J,” was allegedly lynched and set ablaze by an enraged mob in Adum-Dominase, a small farming community in the Mpohor Fiase District.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 19, 2024, following allegations of ritual murders.

The mob’s actions were reportedly triggered by the disappearance and subsequent murder of Diana Asante, a 22-year-old mobile money vendor who went missing on December 17, 2024.

After an extensive search by community members, Diana’s lifeless body was discovered three days later in a small tunnel near the town hall shed, wrapped in a bedspread.

Upon recognizing the bedspread, the youth linked it to Joseph Ankomah, a local mortician and food vendor.

They stormed his residence, conducted a search, and allegedly found bloodstains and blood-soaked clothes on the premises.

Outraged by the discovery, the mob confronted Joseph, who, under intense pressure, reportedly confessed to the murder and admitted responsibility for several other killings.

He claimed to have killed four people that year and further alleged that two prominent individuals in the district had hired him for ritual killings, seeking blood and vital organs in exchange for money.

Before the police could intervene, the mob attacked Joseph, beating him severely before setting him on fire, resulting in his immediate death.

The police later retrieved his charred remains and sent them to the mortuary.

Chief Superintendent William Gyamfi, the Mpohor District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to Citi News. However, he declined to provide further details about arrests or the ongoing investigation.

The police have since launched a probe into both the lynching and the allegations of ritual killings, urging calm and cooperation from the community as they work to uncover the truth.