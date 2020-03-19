1 hour ago

Executive Committe member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that the coronavirus pandemic will greatly harm the momentum and interest that has been generated in Ghana Football within a short while.

He says in spite of the lack of sponsorship in the local league, It has been awesome and well patronized by Ghanaians and the general public.

“It is a great impact because football was rising high. Many doubted that football could rise that fast but within a short time though there is no sponsorship we have been able to get that level,” the GFA Executive Council Member told Asempa FM.

The Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea admits that there is little they can do about the pandemic but states that it could be a blessing in disguise for them as they could get a sponsor by the time the league resumes.

“We are still cushioning but we have to come back again and it’s going to be worrisome, but we will try and manage it because it is a global issue so we have no choice.

“We will not relent on our chase for sponsorship and the sponsor we will lose is not the fault of the GFA and it is not the fault of the government".

He says that due to the late start of the league they were unable to start talks with potential sponsors in time but they are still on it.

“We are still in talks with sponsors but we started the talks a bit late because we started the league late so it’s a blessing in disguise,” he added.