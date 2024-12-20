4 hours ago

Security analyst, Professor Kwesi Aning has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for suspending the re-collation of parliamentary results in nine constituencies, citing procedural breaches and threats to its staff as justification for the decision.

He described the move as a prudent step to prevent further clashes with political parties.

On Thursday, December 19, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa reaffirmed an earlier decision that results for constituencies such as Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, and Ablekuma North would not be validated.

This decision followed disruptions in the re-collation process, which the EC attributed to interference by political party agents.

The constituencies affected by the suspension include Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Suhum, Akwatia, Fanteakwa North, Ahafo Ano North, and Tema Central.

The re-collation was initially ordered to address anomalies identified during the first collation.

However, actions by political party agents disrupted the process, leading the EC to suspend it. The Commission condemned these actions, stating they impeded the finalization and declaration of results.

Speaking on Citi News, Dr. Aning expressed support for the EC’s decision, emphasizing the need to safeguard electoral integrity.

“Halting the process entirely is the right decision. The information available indicates that tensions remain high,” he remarked.

He also noted that, while law enforcement had managed to control isolated incidents of unrest, the EC’s criticism of election security raised concerns about the preparedness of security agencies to safeguard the electoral process.

“Although law enforcement has contained sporadic acts of chaos, the EC’s critique of election security appears to have highlighted vulnerabilities,” he added.