35 minutes ago

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent its congratulations Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah following his re-election as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Mr. Nunoo for retained his position to lead the GOC for another 4 years, beating his contender Richard Akpokavie by 7 votes.

Ben Nunoo Mensah garnered 35 votes whilst Akpokavie had 28 votes.

"The outcome of the election is a clear demonstration of the level of confidence delegates have in you and a recognition of what you have achieved in the last four years," the SWAG in a statement.

Read full below

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) wish to congratulate Mr. Ben Nunoo for retaining his position as the President of the Ghana Olympic Commitee (GOC).

The outcome of the election is a clear demonstration of the level of confidence delegates have in you and a recognition of what you have achieved in the last four year

SWAG has no doubt that you will put into action effective plans and policies that will see to the overall development of sports in Ghana.

With the 2023 Africa Games in sight, SWAG is confident that you will mobilise a united sports front to support the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the government of Ghana to deliver an excellent continental showpiece.

We also wish to congratulate other members of your team who also recorded resounding victories in their respective executive positions.

In view of this, it is the desire of SWAG that, the Nunoo Mensah-led administration will show magnanimity in victory and extend the olive branch to others and form a united front in the supreme interest of Ghana sports because even bigger challenges lie ahead of the administration.

Please be assured that you can continue to count on SWAG as a key partner in the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

We wish you and your tam best in your next term.

Congratulations.