1 hour ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 25: Andre Ayew of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has found his way into football stats hub whoscored.com's Championship team of the week.

The Ghanaian put in an impressive performance for his struggling side who recorded their first win in six games in Saturday's 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town in a game which he scored the opener.

Ayew has been a shinning light for the Welsh club as he is currently the club's top-scorer with 13 goals so far this season.

The win has helped boost the Swans faltering hopes of making it to the Championship play off positions.

West Bromwich Albion who sit at the summit of the Championship table contributed with three players.

TEAM BELOW: