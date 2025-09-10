5 hours ago

Shocking scenes unfolded in Stockholm on Tuesday when Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed in front of reporters and government officials during her first press conference.

The incident occurred just hours after Lann was sworn into office, following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson.

Footage that quickly went viral on social media shows the minister standing beside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch when she suddenly stumbled over a lectern and fell hard to the floor, hitting her head.

Busch was the first to rush to Lann’s aid, rolling her onto her side as others, including journalists, crowded around to help. The minister appeared unconscious for a short time before being escorted out of the room.

Lann later reappeared and attributed the collapse to a sudden dip in her blood sugar levels.

“This was not exactly a normal Tuesday. It’s what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said with a faint smile.

It remains unclear whether she sustained any lasting injuries. Eyewitnesses described the fall as alarming, with one reporter saying: “It looked really bad. She fell right in front of me.”

The press conference was cancelled following the incident.

Lann, who previously served as a city councilor in Gothenburg, now faces the daunting task of leading Sweden’s health sector at a time of intense scrutiny—though her dramatic first day in office is already making international headlines.