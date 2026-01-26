3 hours ago

A potentially devastating fire at a ten-room compound house in Gumani in the Northern Region was swiftly brought under control, preventing extensive damage and possible loss of life.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic among residents as flames engulfed one of the rooms within the compound. An emergency alert was raised at about 4:18 p.m., prompting firefighters to rush to the scene within minutes.

Through quick and coordinated efforts, the firefighting team managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to the remaining nine rooms, which were successfully saved.

The fire was fully extinguished after a short but intense operation, and no injuries were recorded.

While one room suffered damage, the timely intervention of the Fire Service averted what could have been a major disaster.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is yet to be established, and investigations are currently underway.