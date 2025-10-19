3 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Central Region has averted a potential catastrophe after a petroleum tanker accident at Yamoransa on Friday.

According to the GNFS, the Regional Headquarters received an emergency call about a crash involving a tanker with registration number GT-1150-12. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the tanker parked by the roadside with one person trapped inside. The area was littered with spilled oil and personal belongings, creating a serious fire and safety hazard.

The rescue crew swiftly secured the area with safety cones and successfully extricated the trapped victim. Their rapid intervention prevented a possible explosion and safeguarded both motorists and residents nearby.

GNFS officials have since urged fuel tanker drivers and transport operators to strictly observe safety protocols and traffic regulations to avoid similar life-threatening incidents in the future.