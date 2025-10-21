1 hour ago

A major disaster was averted in Koforidua on Thursday night after personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) swiftly contained an LPG cylinder fire at a residential apartment in the Monrovia area.

The incident, which occurred around 7:20 p.m., began when a 6kg pressurized LPG cylinder caught fire in the kitchen of a self-contained apartment.

A team from the Koforidua Municipal Fire Station, led by Assistant Divisional Officer I Sagoe, responded promptly and began firefighting operations upon arrival.

Their quick action ensured the blaze was brought under control within minutes and completely extinguished within an hour.

While the fire destroyed the LPG cylinder and several kitchen items, no casualties or injuries were reported. The GNFS team’s swift intervention also prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

In the aftermath, the GNFS urged the public to routinely check gas cylinders and connections for leaks or defects and to immediately call emergency services in the event of any gas-related incidents.