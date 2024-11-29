1 hour ago

The Swiss Embassy in Ghana, in collaboration with Fidelity Bank, hosted the inaugural Her Stage event at the end of November 2024, at Treehouse in Accra.

The event brought together women from diverse sectors to celebrate leadership, creativity, and the contributions of women to Ghanaian society.



The event featured an engaging concert with performances by Baaba J, Ria Boss, and headliner Wendy Shay.

These talented artists embodied the strength and vibrancy of women in Ghana’s creative industries. The evening also emphasized inclusivity, with intentional choices such as female bartenders and exclusive spaces to highlight women’s entrepreneurial spirit.

A centerpiece of the program was the "Female Voices" video, where women from all walks of life shared their perspectives on leadership and their hopes for a Ghana shaped by more female leaders.

Entrepreneur Monica Larbi captured the essence of the evening with her statement: "If we have the Yaa Asantewas in this regime, I think we can go further and do better."

Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger, in her opening speech, underscored the Embassy’s commitment to gender equality and the transformative power of female leadership:

"Women are, in many ways, the backbones of Ghana. It is time for them to step out of the shadow, to shine, and to claim their seats at the table. Tonight, we celebrate their talent, resilience, and leadership."

Her Stage is a testament to the belief that women’s contributions are pivotal to societal, cultural, and economic growth.

By providing a platform for women's voices and talents, this event reaffirmed the commitment of the Swiss Embassy and its partners to fostering equality and opportunity.



The Swiss Embassy expressed its gratitude to Fidelity Bank for their support, reflecting a shared dedication to empowering women and fostering development in Ghana.