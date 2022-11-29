1 hour ago

The Founder and President of Taabea Group, Dr. Chris Kwasi Agyemang, was named "Man of the Year" at the Home Builders Africa Awards (HOBAA 2022), which was held at UPSA on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist received the top honor for his dedication to the development and study of efficient organic medicines for the treatment of malaria in Ghana, Africa, and the rest of the world.

In an interview, Dr. Chris Agyemang disclosed that his first focus is to address customer complaints about goods and services. He took the chance to express his gratitude to the patrons for continuing to support the business over the years.

"My first concern is taking care of the people who have helped us spread our name throughout West Africa and the rest of the world. Our concern is the same as theirs regarding any goods and services," he revealed.

The Home Builders Africa Awards, which is run by Build Forward Africa, a research, marketing, and advocacy organization, aims to construct a strong home from the ground up so that it may be inhabited and lived in.

The vibrant occasion was hosted in cooperation with AfCFTA's Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF).

The awards program also honored a number of up-and-coming businesses and artisans in an effort to empower young people and get them involved in business, which will help to lower the level of moral decadence among them.

The event was attended by Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, Nana Opare Kwafo I, Aburi Atwiasin Kyedomhene and several other notable personalities.