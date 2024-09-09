19 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has urged the government to intensify its fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, by targeting the powerful individuals allegedly fueling the illicit activity.

Addressing attendees at the 2024/2025 Annual General Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, Boafo stressed the critical need for decisive action to combat galamsey, which has had devastating effects on the environment and local communities.

“…The anecdotal evidence that galamsey is controlled by a powerful interest in Ghana cannot be ignored. The state must be honest and deal with the real powers behind this menace,” he stated.

Boafo also took the opportunity to criticise recent comments made by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, who had claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during their time in power, polluted more water bodies than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Describing the remarks as “irresponsible,” the GBA President called for national unity in tackling the issue of illegal mining rather than reducing it to partisan point-scoring.

Boafo condemned the politicisation of such a critical issue, emphasising the need for collaboration in solving the galamsey crisis.

“It was quite shocking and most regrettable when a member of the leadership of parliament on the floor of parliament stated that the minority party during this period in government polluted the waters of Ghana more than the ruling party.”

“Such an irresponsible statement by a member of parliament is symptomatic of the malaise affecting our dear nation. Every issue must be reduced to partisan point-scoring by a parallel nation’s police drive.”

Boafo’s comments come as illegal mining continues to pose a significant threat to Ghana’s water bodies and natural resources, with calls for a more aggressive crackdown on those responsible.