Ghana’s Senior female Taekwondo Athletes, Eunice Omolara Adedapo and Mercy Ati returned to the country from Niger on Tuesday, December 24 having won Silver and Bronze respectively at the just ended Coupe Alfaga at Niamey.

The two, who were seeded in their separate weight categories, made Ghana proud in the 3rd edition of the 3-day championships which ended on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Coached by Martin Prince Oppan, Adedapo, who won Silver at the recently ended Korean Ambassador’s Cup in Ghana was successful in the female -57Kg after defeating Halima Moussa of Niger 28-2 in the quarter finals. She went ahead to also defeat Oumoudine Abdoura 8-2 in the semi’s but lost 11-18 to Karima Zakari Issaka in the finals to settle for Silver Medal.

In the female -67KG, Mercy Ati couldn’t make the finals as she lost to Florence Djako Cessy from Ivory Coast in the semifinals after the latter had won her straight quarter finals 5-4 against Hassana Boubacar.

Mercy before this championship was a Gold medalist at the Korean Ambassador’s Cup in the -73Kg.

The two who competed in the name of Marpro Taekwondo Club, were delighted but hoped to do better next time.

“We feel great. It wasn’t easy for us, falling sick due to climate change and the 3 days journey, but against all odds, we told ourselves we would make our country proud. We did our best but sure to do better next time. In all, it was a wonderful trip and experience.” They told TalksenseSports.

“It is not always easy getting money to make these trips to go and compete. We are calling on cooperate bodies and individuals to come support us for the future. 2020 will be better and we hope to win more medals for Ghana.” They added.

The 2019 Alfaga Cup which had Cadet, Seniors and Juniors categories, saw over 1000 athletes from 12 countries participating, an increase from last year’s 800 athletes from 14 countries.

Whiles Eunice has so far won 4 medals this year (Silver medal at Nigeria Open, Gold medal at Agoma Open, Silver Medal at Korean Ambassador’s Cup & Silver medal at Coupe Alfaga), Mercy has won 2 medals in 2019, (Gold medal at the Korean Ambassador’s Cup and Bronze at Coupe Alfaga).