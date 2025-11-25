1 hour ago

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has accused members of the Ghana Customs Division Task Force operating under the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Ashanti Region of engaging in widespread extortion, and is calling on government to urgently investigate the matter.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, TAGG President David Kwadwo Amoateng said the task force—introduced to enhance post-clearance checks and promote fairness—has instead evolved into what he described as a “system of organised extortion” targeting importers and traders.

Amoateng explained that the group initially supported the initiative, but said its operations have now “fundamentally transformed into an extortion force,” with funds allegedly demanded from traders under the guise of revaluation assessments and later channelled back to Accra. He argued that such practices create financial incentives for senior officers to sustain the task force structure.

TAGG questioned the need for the task force altogether, insisting that Ghana Customs already has the tools and mechanisms required to ensure accurate valuation and duty compliance.

“If Customs were prioritising the national interest and properly applying existing systems, there would be no justification for an additional task force,” Amoateng stated.

The group cited what it called a clear example involving an officer identified as Prince Daniels Mensah Odai, said to be the head of the Ashanti Region Task Force. According to TAGG, the officer intercepted two legally cleared containers en route to Kumasi and accused the importer of undervaluation, allegedly demanding GH¢120,000 before later accepting GH¢40,000 via mobile money and cash on October 21, 2025.

TAGG claims that after realising the case had been reported, the officer attempted to conceal the transaction by paying the GH¢40,000 into state accounts on October 25. The association believes the incident is not isolated and suspects other importers may have been similarly targeted.

“This is becoming a pattern where inflated recovery figures are used to give the false appearance of increased revenue mobilisation,” Amoateng said.

The group warned that failure to address the issue could damage the business climate and erode public confidence in state institutions, recalling that similar concerns contributed to dissatisfaction with the previous administration.

TAGG has issued four key demands:



An immediate investigation into the alleged conduct of Officer Prince Daniels Mensah Odai and the task force.

A full audit of all Customs task forces, including oversight and justification.

Transparent systems that prevent extortion and ensure fair valuation processes.

An independent reporting mechanism to protect traders who expose corruption.

The association said it expects a possible response from Ghana Customs but cautioned that any reported “recovery” figures may not reflect the true circumstances under which they were obtained.

TAGG concluded that eliminating corruption within Customs is essential for rebuilding trust, stimulating business activity, and supporting government efforts to reform national systems.