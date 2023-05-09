35 minutes ago

Musician Brother Sammy has described gospel music duo Tagoe Sisters as archaic over their reaction to his recent use of a butt-shaking woman to promote his album.

Brother Sammy came under intense criticism after a heavily endowed woman appeared in an advertisement to promote his album.

According to the critics including Tagoe Sisters, the appearance of the gyrating and sensually moving woman was ungodly and disrespectful to what gospel music stands for.

But responding to his critics on the Saturday, May 6, 2023, edition of United Showbiz hosted by MZGee, Brother Sammy hit back saying “if Tagoe Sisters find fault with my actions you should know that they are from a different era. The olden days and today is not the same, things are different now,” he said.

According to the gospel musician, the use of the woman was specifically targeted at a group of people who he believes ought to be brought to the fold of Christianity.

“She did not do the advert for pastors to come but to attract people like herself,” he emphasised.