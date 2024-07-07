5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Tahiru Awudu has signed with Spanish club Marbella FC as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The former Medeama SC striker has inked a one-year contract with an option for an additional twelve months, making the move from CD Estepona.

Awudu is anticipated to bring significant firepower to Marbella's attack, bolstering their efforts to secure promotion to Spain's second tier.

"Marbella Fútbol Club has reached an agreement with the Ghanaian player Tahiru Awudu, who will remain linked to our club until June 30, 2025, with the option of one more season," the club announced, confirming his transfer.

Awudu has previously played for CF Fuenlabrada and CD Badajoz in Spain's lower divisions.

He made the transition from Medeama SC to Spain in 2020, initially joining Alcobendas FC.

As Marbella FC looks to enhance their squad, Awudu's addition is expected to significantly strengthen their offensive lineup for the new season.