The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the newly appointed Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, to proactively address the current economic challenges facing the country.

Expressing confidence in the Finance Minister’s ability to lead an economic turnaround, Otumfuo encouraged him to implement key strategies and measures for success.

The Asantehene advised Minister Amin Adam to build upon the initiatives of his predecessor and foster close collaboration with the Ministry’s staff to achieve set goals.

He made this remark when the Minister paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday (20 February).

“The president has expressed confidence in you and has given you a mandate as the Finance Minister. Despite the country facing economic difficulties, there is hope for a turnaround if the right measures are implemented. Your predecessor has initiated some measures to address the economic conditions, and I urge you to continue from where he left off.

“You are not new to the Finance Ministry, having been there already. I also encourage you to work closely with the staff at the Ministry, fostering collaboration to share ideas and achieve the set goals. Ghanaians are now looking up to you for financial leadership, given the President’s appointment.”

“The president made promises to the people, and you will be instrumental in finding the resources to fulfil those promises. As an engineer with a background in Financial Engineering, I believe you can leverage your skills to navigate the economic challenges.”

Dr Amin Adam takes over from his predecessor Ken Ofori-Atta who was relieved of his post in a major reshuffle by the Akufo-Addo administration. His visit to the Ashanti Region was to get first-hand information on recent developments and also seek support from stakeholders.

During a meeting with the Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah Dr Amin Adam stressed the importance of revitalizing essential infrastructure for the region’s development and pledged to ensure the completion of such projects.

“Let me commend you regional Minister for all the initiatives to promote growth in the Ashanti Region. Indeed, let me praise you for your strong leadership. Ashanti region is a region that plays a pivotal role in the social, economic and political development in present-day Ghana.”

“Apart from the natural resources the region has, it also serves as a commercial hub, especially Kumasi. Notably, pertinent issues in the region need to be addressed by the government. Some major projects such as the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia phase 2 market and the Komfo Anokye maternity and children’s block have been implemented by the government. The president is determined to complete this project for the general benefit of all”, the newly appointed finance minister assured.