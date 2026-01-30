10 hours ago

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has urged the public to take personal security seriously and remain vigilant against crime, particularly cyber and online-related offences.

“Remain vigilant against cyber and online crimes and exercise due caution on digital and social media platforms,” she advised.

COP Donkor advised on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at a news briefing on the arrest of two robbery gang members in separate police operations.

She disclosed that seven suspected robbers, who allegedly attacked travellers, including a member of the Council of State in the Northern Region, as well as five others involved in a robbery at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region, were currently assisting the police with investigations.

The CID Director-General said the successes recorded by the Ghana Police Service were the result of sustained, intelligence-led operations aimed at combating robbery and other violent crimes across the country.

She noted that the intensified operations formed part of a broader national strategy to protect lives, secure property and maintain public safety.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge us all to take our personal security seriously,” COP Donkor said.

She cautioned the public against sharing personal or financial information with unknown persons, urging them to be wary of unsolicited messages or calls requesting sensitive details.

COP Donkor also advised motorists and persons involved in vehicle sales to remain alert at all times, especially when driving at night or in isolated areas.

She said they should ensure their vehicles were properly secured, avoid picking up unknown persons and exercise caution when responding to distress signals that might be staged.

“Finally, let us adopt basic safety measures in our daily routines,” she emphasised.

She encouraged members of the public to stay alert in crowded places, inform trusted persons of their whereabouts and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

COP Donkor commended police officers nationwide for their dedication and professionalism in protecting lives and property.

“Your commitment remains central to the success of our operations. We are also grateful to members of the public who continue to support our work with credible and timely information,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to media houses for their continued support in disseminating police messages to the public.

“Your collaboration remains invaluable in the fight against crime, and we deeply value the role you play in promoting public safety and accountability,” she added.