1 hour ago

The presiding Judge, His Honour Michael Ampadu, in the fake pregnancy and kidnapping case of Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the accused has indicated that the prosecution has been able to make a prima facie case.

Earlier today at the Takoradi circuit court A, the judge indicated that six out of the eight witnesses presented by the prosecution have all pointed to the fact that the accused, Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, was neither pregnant nor kidnapped within the period she claimed.

Counsel for Josephine Mensah Panyin, Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman in the last court sitting prayed the court to make a “no case submission” for the accused.

Lawyer Buckman making a plea to the court stressed the need to make a no-case submission for his client as the evidence adduced by the prosecution and its witnesses did not support the charges levelled against the accused.

However the Judge today indicated that aside her mother, Agnes Essel, and her husband Michael Simons, the other witnesses did prove a case of deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal offences Act and Publication of false news with the intention to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 subsection 1 of the criminal offence act.

He then urged the legal team of the accused to open their defence while the case has been adjourned to Thursday, April 7, 2022.