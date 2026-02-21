7 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Richardson Takyi continued his fine scoring run with another dramatic late winner for Inter Ibiza in the Tercera Federación on Saturday.

The former West Africa Football Academy striker found the net at the death to secure a deserved victory over Santanyi, sealing all three points in what has become a familiar storyline for the Ibiza-based side.

Takyi’s latest strike means he has now scored in three consecutive matches, underlining a rich vein of form. He was also on target against UD Alcudia and Mallorca B, with each goal proving crucial to his team’s momentum.

The youngster’s composure in decisive moments has quickly made him a key figure for Inter Ibiza. While the Tercera Federación may be Spain’s fourth tier, Takyi’s recent performances suggest a player growing in confidence, influence and one whose taste for late drama is fast becoming his trademark.