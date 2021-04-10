English-born Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was named in Crystal Palace's first-team squad for the first time against Chelsea on Saturday.
The Palace youngster whose contract expires in the summer was an unused substitute as his side were humbled 4-1 by his former team Chelsea.
Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019 from Chelsea and worked his way to being a regular for the Under-18 side in 2020/21, during which time he began to earn minutes with the Under-23s for his performances.
A talented attacking wideman who previously represented Chelsea, Rak-Sakyi was called-up to the Eagles' first-team squad against Chelsea in April 2021.
The 18-year-old whizkid is highly-rated by talent spotters and regarded as the brightest prospect to emerge in Palace’s academy since Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who sealed a £50m move to Manchester United in 2019 after playing 46 first-team games under Roy Hodgson.
Rak-Sakyi has scouts from a number of clubs on alert after turning in a string of impressive performances in the Eagles’ U18 and U23 squads, where he has excelled in an attacking midfielder role as well as on the wing scoring seven goals in eight appearances. And he looks increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer after snubbing a two-year pro deal, making his services available for just £150,000 in compensation for his development. The Bundesliga appears the most probable destination for the teenager as he looks to follow the trend of young English players finding a path into the senior game in Germany, with Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Schalke 04 keen. Rak-Sakyi also has suitors in Celtic, West Ham United and Everton, but each lag behind their continental opponents after his representatives held ‘very positive’ discussions with some of the youngster’s potential clubs. He is expected to prioritise a pathway into the first-team over anything else, having grown concerned about what opportunities he will be given should the former Chelsea trainee stay at Crystal Palace.
