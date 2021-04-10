2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was named in Crystal Palace's first-team squad for the first time against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Palace youngster whose contract expires in the summer was an unused substitute as his side were humbled 4-1 by his former team Chelsea.

Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019 from Chelsea and worked his way to being a regular for the Under-18 side in 2020/21, during which time he began to earn minutes with the Under-23s for his performances.

A talented attacking wideman who previously represented Chelsea, Rak-Sakyi was called-up to the Eagles' first-team squad against Chelsea in April 2021.

The 18-year-old whizkid is highly-rated by talent spotters and regarded as the brightest prospect to emerge in Palace’s academy since Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who sealed a £50m move to Manchester United in 2019 after playing 46 first-team games under Roy Hodgson.