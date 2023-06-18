2 hours ago

Nineteen-year-old sensation Ernest Nuamah, who hails from FC Nordsjaelland, had a memorable moment as he made his debut for the Black Stars in an enthralling draw against Madagascar during match-day five of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nuamah's exceptional performances in the recently concluded season in Denmark earned him three awards and caught the attention of national team selectors.

His impressive displays during training sessions throughout the week left a strong impression on the technical team and Ghanaian football fans alike.

In the match against Madagascar, Nuamah entered the field as a substitute in the 62nd minute, taking the place of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Although immediate results didn't materialize, he showcased his skills and contributed to some promising attacking moves.

Despite the draw, Ghana remains at the top of Group E in the qualifiers with 9 points.

The team will have to wait until the final round to secure their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following his debut for the Black Stars, Ernest Nuamah is expected to swiftly join the Black Meteors for a pre-tournament training tour in Egypt.

This preparation is in anticipation of the CAF U-23 AFCON, where he will continue his football journey and contribute to the national team's aspirations in the tournament.

Nuamah's inclusion in the Black Stars highlights the potential of young talents in Ghanaian football and underscores the importance of nurturing and providing opportunities for the next generation of players.

His debut marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career and offers hope for a bright future both at the club and national team levels.