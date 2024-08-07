1 hour ago

Tamale-based controversial radio presenter, Halik Musah, as DJ Tell, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being responsible for his dismissal from Radio Tamale.

The management of Radio Tamale, a Tamale-based radio station, issued a statement indicating the sacking of Halik Musah but fell short of giving details on what may have triggered their action.

However, the radio presenter wrote in a Facebook post, “I was attacked by just nine NDC thugs for criticizing Mahama.”

He said, “The next day they called my station manager and asked him to suspend me and stop me from coming on the radio because they believed I hate Mahama. Management listened to the nine NDC thugs and asked me to stay away.”

It is believed that the presenter’s sacking resulted from a radio interview with Shamima Muslim during the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, which did not go down well with the party due to how the presenter criticized the NDC on live radio.