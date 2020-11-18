56 minutes ago

The second lady of the Republic of Ghana Hajia Samira Bawumia has charged electorates of tamale central constituency to vote massively for Dr Ibrahim Anyars and the NPP government in the upcoming December 7th election.

"My fellow women, I am pleading with you to send Dr Anyars to parliament so that I can have someone to send to you. Dr Anyars is a competent man, he is God-fearing, and he is our man, compare him to the other man, who deserves to be your MP? You know the other candidate with insults and disrespect, we cannot trust Tamale central into his care, if you run away from a rural community, what are doing here in an urban Constituency? So fellow women am pleading on you to work tirelessly to bring Dr Anyars to parliament." The second lady charged

She was speaking at a durbar of market women, trade associations and women groups in Tamale Central Constituency. Hajia Samira Bawumia further charged the women to rise and support the NPP government to do more for all. "It is the only party that cares about the zongos, the only party that supports and care for women in the country. So let's support the NPP party, we cannot risk our country in the hands of the NDC, what the NPP has done in just four years is amazing, that is why we need to work for the party to stay in power to do more for you." She added

The northern regional minister, Hon Salifu Saeed who was present at the event encouraged the women to spread the good work of the NPP government and convert their family and friends to vote for Dr Ibrahim Anyars and the NPP.

On his part, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, Dr Ibrahim Anyars echoed his seven-point development plan for the constituency. Dr Anyars emphasised on the Tamaleprenuership Fund and NEET Tracker. According to Dr Anyars, the NEET (Not in Education Employment or Training) Tracker will provide data on every single constituent and what they are doing outside education. "It means that for every electoral area, we will know who needs what sort of intervention, Education, Employment or Training. For all others, they will accumulate points, on the tracker, which leads them to either welfare support or business support. Trust me, with this; no one will be left behind."

Tamale central seat is currently the seat of NDC, but the momentum at which the NPP Dr Anyars is accelerating, it may not be surprising for NPP to win the seat in the upcoming elections.