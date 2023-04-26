18 minutes ago

Tamale City produced a historic feat at home as they annihilated Accra Hearts of Oak 4-1 on Matchday 28 of the betPawa Premier League at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Tamale City went into the game as one of the bottom placed sides in the table but the win has given them a survival boost.

Sampson Eduku scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in the first half before Yahaya Mohammed and Isaac Mensah completed the rout in Tamale.

Eduku opened the scoring in the 17th minute as he went through the Hearts of Oak defence like knife through butter before smashing home from close range.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas attacker netted from the spot in the 35th minute to make it 2-0 for Tamale City who were simply tenacious against the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak were forced into an early substitution as youngster Nana Yeboah came on for Eric Ofori Antwi.

Back from recess, Yahaya Mohammed increased the tally after capitalizing on a howler by substitute goalkeeper Benjamin Nana Yeboah who failed to clear his lines after misjudging the position of Robert Addo Sowah. Yahaya pounced on the loose ball and planted it into the twine for the third goal.

Victor Aidoo reduced the deficit for Accra Hearts of Oak but his strike was not enough to rescue the Phobians as Isaac Mensah put the nail in the coffin inside injury time to complete the trounce.

Tamale City are now 13th in the League log with 35 points while Hearts of Oak drops to the 6th spot with 42 points.