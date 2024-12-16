7 hours ago

Tamale City FC, Real Tamale United, Northern City, and Eleven Wonders all claimed victories in Matchday 9 of the Access Bank Division One League. Here’s a summary of the key matches:

Tamale City FC vs Victory Club Warriors (Zone 1A)

Tamale City maintained their lead at the top of Zone 1A with a 1-0 victory over Victory Club Warriors. Abdul Aziz Adams scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute to ensure Tamale City secured all three points. They remain first in the table with 25 points from 9 matches, boasting 8 wins and just 1 loss.

Wa Sore Nante vs Real Tamale United (Zone 1A)

Real Tamale United also kept the pressure on leaders Tamale City with a dramatic 1-0 win over newly promoted Wa Sore Nante. Abdulai Abdul Rashid was the hero, scoring the match-winner in stoppage time to secure the vital points for his side.

Mighty Royals vs Techiman Liberty Youth (Zone 1B)

In Zone 1B, leaders Wamanafo Mighty Royals were held to a 1-1 draw by Techiman Liberty Youth. Richmond Ampong put Mighty Royals ahead in the 20th minute, but Techiman Liberty Youth responded in the 67th minute with an equalizer from Abdul Fatao Salifu.

These results leave Tamale City and Real Tamale United battling for top honors in Zone 1A, while Mighty Royals remain atop Zone 1B despite the draw.