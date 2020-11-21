38 minutes ago

Two officers with the Tamale Police Station are fighting for their lives at the hospital, after they were violently attacked by residents of Kpawumu-Fuo, a community in the Northern Region capital, Tamale on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The victims are Lance Corporal Atsu Adanu and Lance Corporal Samuel Mordzi. A third officer, Constable Baba Iddirisu, as well a civilian identified only as Rasheed who led the police to the community to arrest a suspect, however, escaped the attack.

They had gone there around 04:30am to effect the arrest one Abdul Rahman who is said to be wanted in a case of stealing, which is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Tamale police.

According to a police situation report obtained by Angelonline.com.gh, the policemen, armed with one AK-47 rifle, arrested the suspect but the community rushed on them with cutlasses and sticks, beat them up and took the suspect away and disarmed the police officers.

Tamale police attack

The complainant later called police and a team from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), who rushed to the scene and rescued the policemen and sent them to Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment.

Lance Corporal Atsu Adanu received a deep cut on his head and forehead while Samuel Mordzi also received a deep cut at the back of his head, and forehead. Tamale police attack

Constable Baba Iddirisu, however, managed to run away unhurt.

Meanwhile, police have arrested some 25 members in the community suspected to have played a role in the attack and the police riffle retrieved but without ammunition.

The suspects are being held at the Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale, for interrogation.