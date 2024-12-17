1 hour ago

The mother of Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, Hajia Mariama, has passed away.

The sad news was shared by Dr. Seidu Fiter, a close friend of the family and a respected Ghanaian doctor, via a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” Dr. Fiter wrote, expressing condolences and remembering the late Hajia Mariama’s soul. The words, meaning “To Him, we belong and unto Him, we shall return,” reflect the deep sorrow felt by the Iddrisu family and all those who knew Hajia Mariama.

According to Dr. Fiter’s post, Hajia Mariama succumbed to a long illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where she had been receiving medical care.

Despite the efforts to save her, she passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family.

The family, in their announcement, confirmed that Hajia Mariama’s body will be transported to Tamale for burial. The exact time and location of the burial will be communicated shortly.

In the emotional announcement, the family expressed their profound sorrow.

“The family of Waribogu Lana Buhari, Zogulana Sumani, and Wayamba Naa Abdulai, Lamashenaa, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahama, Nyashenaa, and Wayamba Tandana wishes to announce the passing of Hajia Mariama Alidu, widow of Iddrisu Sakabnaa.

"The mother of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, Dr. Sulemana Iddrisu, and Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu Zugu Sakabnaa. Burial will be done today. May the soul of our beloved mother rest in the Bosom of the Almighty Allah,” the family said.