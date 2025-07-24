1 hour ago

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian striker Jonathan Sowah on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 26-year-old joins from Singida Black Stars, where he impressed with a remarkable return of 13 goals in 13 league matches following his mid-season move from Libyan outfit Al Nasr.

Sowah’s clinical form helped Singida secure a fourth-place finish in the Tanzanian Premier League, earning them qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Simba, meanwhile, finished second in the league behind arch-rivals Young Africans, and will feature in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The former Medeama SC forward brings considerable experience and firepower to the Simba attack. He played a pivotal role in Medeama’s Ghana Premier League triumph before heading to Libya and then Tanzania.

Sowah made his senior debut for Ghana in 2023 and has since earned three international caps.

All formalities have been completed, and the forward is expected to link up with his new teammates for pre-season in the coming days.