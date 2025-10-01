2 hours ago

Taptap Send has officially resumed its money transfer services to Ghana after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) lifted a temporary suspension on its operations.

The company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, October 15, that the pause—initially expected to last a month—ended earlier than anticipated following what it described as “fruitful and positive engagement” with the central bank.

The Bank of Ghana had on September 4 suspended the remittance partnerships of five operators — Taptap Send, Top Connect, Remit Choice, Send App, and Afriex — effective September 18, citing breaches of its 2023 Guidelines for Inward Remittance Service by Payment Providers. The regulator said the affected firms had engaged in unauthorised remittance activities with certain payment service providers.

In its statement, Taptap Send expressed appreciation to customers for their patience during the suspension and assured them of improved compliance and service quality going forward.

“After fruitful and positive engagement with the Bank of Ghana, the pause was lifted earlier than the initially imposed month-long timeline. Taptap Send is now fully operational, and customers can resume sending money from the UK, Europe, Canada, the USA, and the UAE to their loved ones in Ghana with immediate effect,” the company announced.

The firm reiterated that it remains safe, secure, and fully compliant, adding that it has strengthened its systems to uphold the highest regulatory and operational standards.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the suspension, Taptap Send extended heartfelt thanks to its loyal customers, crediting them for maintaining its market leadership.

“We would like to express our deepest and most sincere appreciation to our customers for their patience, love, and continued support in what has been a really difficult time. You, our customers, are the reason we’ve been the number one app for sending money to Ghana. We do not take this for granted,” the company stated.

The announcement concluded on an upbeat note, signaling the company’s eagerness to reconnect with its users:

“Taptap Send is back. We have missed you and cannot wait to see you on the app again. We dey for you!”

With the latest development, Taptap Send joins the list of remittance operators cleared by the Bank of Ghana to resume operations, bringing relief to customers and ensuring continued access to cross-border money transfer services.

Below is the release from Taptap Send: