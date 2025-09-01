1 hour ago

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has penned a heartfelt message to Brighton & Hove Albion following his summer switch to Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old defender signed a four-year deal with La Viola, bringing an end to his five-year stint at the Amex Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Lamptey expressed gratitude to the Seagulls for shaping his career and lamented not being able to bid farewell to the fans in person.

“Where do I start, what a journey it’s been Brighton. I hoped it could have ended with me being able to say goodbye in person but hopefully I’ll be able to get to say a proper goodbye soon. Thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent. The memories, achievements and support from you fans has been amazing!” he wrote.

Lamptey also reflected on his personal growth and cherished memories during his time on the south coast.

“I came here to develop and grow on and off the pitch, not only have I done that but I leave with warm memories sharing the dressing room with some great teammates, the star man chant, my team crew club hawks, all the staff members behind the scenes in the club and the city as a whole. Thank you so much!”

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 and went on to make 122 appearances, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

The 11-time capped Ghanaian now begins a new chapter in Serie A, where he is expected to provide cover for Brazilian defender Dodô at Fiorentina.

With his move to Fiorentina, the 24-year-old will be looking forward to playing a part in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League when his new club, Fiorentina competes in Europe.