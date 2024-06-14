3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey has demonstrated his commitment to empowering girls in Ghana's tech sector by donating valuable VEX Robotics kits to Achievers Ghana, an organization dedicated to promoting technology education among girls.

Through the Tariq Lamptey Foundation, the Brighton defender presented the robotics kits to support the STEM program at Achievers Ghana.

This initiative aims to equip young girls with essential tools and resources to excel in technology and innovation.

Lamptey, known for his philanthropic efforts alongside his football career, expressed gratitude for his position and emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

"I’m really grateful for the position that I’m in, and I always thank God for it. This donation is about giving back and making sure that these girls have the chance to explore and excel in technology," Lamptey stated.

The addition of the VEX Robotics kits to Achievers Ghana's STEM program is expected to significantly benefit the next generation of Ghana's tech leaders, fostering greater inclusion and representation of women in STEM fields.

Lamptey's philanthropic gesture coincides with his recent successes on the football pitch, where he played a pivotal role in the Black Stars' victories during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, securing wins against Mali and Central African Republic.