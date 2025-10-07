1 hour ago

In a significant development highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal mining in the Western Region, a Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded 12 individuals suspected of sabotaging a critical section of the Western Railway Corridor at Akyim-Bonsawere.

The court, presided over by Ama Hathia Manu, ordered that the accused remain in prison custody pending further investigations and trial.

The accused — Dennis Adom, Alex Kofi Acquah, Kwame Simon, Isaac Arhin, Larri Koku, Lambon Moyisi, Ali Asoma, Nurudeen Kobina, Jude Azumah, Yendari Mombe, Jonathan Ayamdore, and Daniel Combat — were apprehended on September 30, 2025, during a police operation led by ASP De-Ben Eden Selassi, Operations Commander of the Western Central Regional Police Command.

They have been formally charged with three offences: engaging in illegal mining, conspiracy to commit a crime (specifically illegal mining), and causing damage to public property.

The court has adjourned the case to October 22, 2025, for the next hearing.