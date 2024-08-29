4 hours ago

Football fans in Tarkwa are in for an exciting weekend as the TnA Stadium hosts a double-header of exhilarating matches this Saturday.

The action-packed day will kick off at 15:00 GMT with a showdown between Medeama SC and Basake Holy Stars in the Apinto Memorial Cup.

This ceremonial fixture is designed to honor the legacy of Apinto and promises to deliver a captivating spectacle for fans as a warm-up to the main event later in the day.

Following the opening match, the highly anticipated "Champion of Champions" clash will take place at 18:00 GMT, featuring a face-off between FC Samartex 1996, the reigning 2023/24 Ghana Premier League champions, and Nsoatreman FC, the 2024 FA Cup winners.

This match will serve as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming football season, bringing together the league champions and the cup holders in a contest that promises to showcase the best of Ghanaian football talent.

With a blend of ceremony and competitive spirit, this double-header at the TnA Stadium will offer football enthusiasts in Tarkwa a day filled with high-octane action and celebration, perfectly setting the stage for the new season.