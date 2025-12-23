5 hours ago

The task force charged with establishing a new national airline is set to present its report to President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, marking a major milestone in the government’s plans to revive Ghana’s national carrier.

The 10-member committee’s report is expected to outline key findings, recommendations, and a proposed roadmap for the creation and operationalisation of the airline, following months of technical assessments and consultations with stakeholders. The task force was set up to examine the viability, organisational structure, financing options, potential partnerships, and regulatory requirements within the global aviation industry.

The submission of the report to the President is anticipated to guide the next stage of decision-making, including possible policy approvals and timelines for implementation.

The task force is chaired by Charles Asare, former Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, and includes experts with extensive experience in aviation, finance, and infrastructure development.