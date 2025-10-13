9 hours ago

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, producers of the popular Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, has officially resumed production and nationwide distribution after receiving clearance from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on September 12, 2025.

The clearance follows a comprehensive review by the FDA, which confirmed that Nutrifoods’ products and production systems meet all safety and quality standards.

The development comes weeks after a nationwide recall of specific batches of the 210g and 400g Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, following reports of product bloating. The recall, carried out in collaboration with National Security, was described as a precautionary measure to safeguard public health.

In a statement, Nutrifoods said the decision to recall the affected products demonstrated its commitment to consumer safety and product integrity.

“This responsible measure reflected our deep commitment to our consumers and our readiness to act decisively to preserve the safety and quality of our products,” the company stated.

“We collaborated closely with the FDA in a rigorous evaluation that scrutinized all aspects of our factory operations. In line with FDA guidance, we have strengthened our process controls to reinforce quality assurance at the highest possible levels,” Nutrifoods said.

“For more than a decade, Tasty Tom has been a trusted part of everyday cooking in Ghana. We apologize for any inconvenience and are pleased to confirm that Tasty Tom products are back on the market,” it added.

Nutrifoods added that it worked closely with the FDA through a “rigorous and constructive evaluation” of its Tema factory operations. During this period, the company introduced enhanced quality assurance protocols, including extended incubation processes and stricter process controls, to reinforce safety standards.The company expressed appreciation to consumers for their patience and confidence during the recall, assuring that Tasty Tom products are now fully available across the country.Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam and Sanyo Foods, operates two major factories in Tema — one focused on culinary products and the other on biscuits. Its product lineup includes Tasty Tom Tomato Mix, Jollof Mix, Pepper & Onion, and biscuit brands such as Perk, Nutrisnax, and Royal King Cracker.