The police in the Ho West District have arrested a 36-year-old taxi driver for allegedly transporting suspected narcotic substances following a tip-off from the public.

The suspect, identified as Innocent Kpeglo, was intercepted while driving an Opel taxicab with registration number CR 675-12, travelling from Dzolokpuita in the Ho West District towards Ho.

According to the police, a search conducted on the vehicle uncovered 37 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, hidden beneath the back seat of the taxi. The driver was subsequently arrested and placed in custody, while the vehicle was impounded.

Confirming the arrest to Graphic Online, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in charge of the Ho West District, Rockson Gyasi, said the operation was carried out after police received credible intelligence about a vehicle conveying suspected narcotics.

He explained that a team was quickly mobilised and positioned along the route. At about 05:57 hours, the suspect vehicle appeared, and upon spotting the police, the driver allegedly pulled over and opened the bonnet to create the impression that the vehicle had developed a fault.

DSP Gyasi said when officers approached the driver, Kpeglo admitted he was transporting the suspected narcotic substances to a recipient in Aflao.

He further revealed that the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with GH¢5,000 to drop the case. The officers, however, rejected the offer and escorted him to the Anyirawase Police Station for a more thorough search, which led to the recovery of the concealed parcels.

The suspect was later transferred to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho, where he is currently being processed for court on a charge of possession of narcotic substances.

Police say investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to identify other persons connected to the alleged trafficking operation.