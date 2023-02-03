1 hour ago

A 40-year-old taxi driver has been found dead in a cocoa farm at Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased identified as Clement Asiedu was reportedly found in the farm with his legs and hands tied with a rope.

Speaking to OTEC News on Friday February 3,2023, brother of the deceased, Yakubu Yahaya, disclosed that, the lifeless body of the driver suspected to have been murdered by unknown assailants was discovered by some passersby with his mouth taped with glue.

Mr Yahaya narrated the story to OTEC News.

“He went out to work with Toyota Vitz commercial taxi cab with registration number As-7304-22 on Wednesday February 1,2023 and never returned”

“Prior to his demise, i spoke to him, he told me he was dropping a customer at Agona on the Mampong road but he took more than enough time to return”.

“We went to the area in search of him only to be told by police in the area that, he has been found dead”

Source: Otecfmghana.com