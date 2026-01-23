1 hour ago

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of a 36-year-old taxi driver, Robert Atta Ernest, after a Kia Rhino truck loaded with wood collapsed onto his vehicle on the Wenchi–Wa highway in the Bono Region.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 18, 2026, near Wenchi.

Confirming the accident, the Wenchi Municipal Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer II (DO2) Eric Boateng, disclosed that his outfit received a distress call at about 1:20 a.m. from Sergeant Daniel Sarfo of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

According to DO2 Boateng, the accident involved a Kia Rhino truck (registration number BW 210-20) conveying wood from Dormaa Ahenkro to Wa, and a Matiz Daewoo taxi (registration number BA 2878-13).

“Upon arrival, we noticed that the bucket of the Kia Rhino truck, which was heavily loaded with wood, had detached from the vehicle and fallen directly onto the taxi,” he explained.

The impact, he said, killed the taxi driver instantly.

The driver of the Kia Rhino truck has since been arrested by the police and is currently assisting with investigations into the incident.

DO2 Eric Boateng extended condolences to the bereaved family and issued a strong caution to motorists, particularly drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure that their vehicles and cargo are properly secured before setting off, to prevent similar tragedies on the roads.