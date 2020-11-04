1 hour ago

A 15-year-old Junior High School graduate has been defiled and impregnated by her teacher at Ajumako Afransi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The victim (name withheld) told Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan that her Teacher at Ajumako Afransi Junior High School, Erasmus Canny Kattey, on the day they completed Junior High School on 18th September, organized a party for them on the school premises.

She said later the teacher who stays near the school sent her to go and buy a bag of sachet water and bring it to him in his room.

The victim continued that upon her return and handing over the item to the teacher, he suddenly grabbed and pushed her onto the bed, forcefully inserted medicine into her vagina, and defiled her.

She said the teacher covered her mouth with a cloth which prevented her from screaming for help, adding that her he threatened to kill her through spiritual means if she told anyone about her ordeal.

“He warned me not to tell anybody else I will die mysteriously. He showed me a talisman, a pot with some bird feathers and some items believed to be spiritual materials saying the moment I’ll let the secret out I’ll die.”

According to the victim, out of fear she decided to keep her ordeal to herself until about three weeks ago when she suddenly started feeling unwell and having pains in her waist and was sent to the hospital where the doctor told her parents that she had been defiled and impregnated.

She said her parents asked her to tell the truth and she confirmed that she had indeed been defiled.

The grandmother of the victim, Maame Efe Mansa alleged that the teacher is fond of sleeping with the students in the community, adding that this is the fourth time the teacher had had sex with a student hence wants him prosecuted.

She revealed that her pregnant grandchild is yet to recover from a strange disease she’s contracted even though she’s taken medication.

The Ajumako Police Station which is handling the case has given the suspect teacher bail pending further investigations.

Kasapa FM