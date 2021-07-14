1 hour ago

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has directed the Bosomtwe District Education Directorate in the Ashanti Region to immediately take appropriate disciplinary action against the head teacher of Jachie D/A One Junior High School (JHS), Jonas Yeboah.

The Minister also wants similar action to be taken against teachers of the school for wasting instructional hours on Wednesday, after abandoning the classroom, leaving the students to wander.

Dr. Adutwum who is also the MP for Bosomtwe, had found the teachers seated under a wooden shed near the school around 11:30 am during his unannounced visit and said the action amounted to ‘unprofessional conduct’.

The Minister also discovered that the head teacher was absent from school during the visit.

He was returning from a trip to the district with the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Mohammed Awal, when he made the unannounced visit to the school.

The trip was to look at how to develop tourism along the banks of Lake Bosomtwe.

Meanwhile, the Bosomtwe District Director of Education, Prince Charles Agyemang Duah, has said they have asked the Circuit Supervisor for Jachie, Faustina Amankwah, to act as the head teacher of the school.

According to him, Jonas Yeboah had been asked to report to the district education office for re-assignment, indicating that a team has been put in place to take appropriate disciplinary action against all the teachers in the school for their indiscretion.

Daily Guide