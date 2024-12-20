2 hours ago

The Team Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) has today, Friday, December 20, received the comprehensive dossier on the National Service ghost names scandal.

This was announced by the team’s leader, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who expressed gratitude to The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for their collaborative efforts.

“Team ORAL has today received the full dossier on the National Service ghost names scandal which conservative estimates indicate has cost Ghana over GHS500million.

“We are extremely grateful to The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for the presentation and their exceptional patriotism. Together, we shall reset Ghana and recover all loot,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Earlier, the team assured the public that all information shared with them would be handled with the highest level of discretion and acted upon swiftly.

The assurance followed the unveiling of new interactive platforms on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, by the Mahama Transition Team, represented by spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

These platforms aim to combat corruption by enabling the public to report suspected acts securely and anonymously.

These initiatives are part of broader efforts to enhance governance, promote accountability, and recover proceeds of corruption in the incoming administration.

The Mahama Transition Team emphasized that Team ORAL was formed to gather information from the public and other sources to ensure that suspected corrupt practices are thoroughly investigated, and those responsible are held accountable.

