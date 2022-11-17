1 hour ago

A burial ceremony has been held for the DS Elite Academy pupils who lost their lives in an accident involving their school bus on November 11.

Five pupils lost their lives; three on the spot and two in the hospital, while scores of them are still responding to treatment.

A week after the unfortunate incident, the school in conjunction with the grieving parents have organized a mass burial for the children.

The victims have been identified as two four-year-olds, Tutu Enoch and Russell Ameyaw, eight-year-old Okyere Bernard, six-year-old Ngyemaa Zyana and 12-year-old Agyeiwaa Twumasi Ruby.

They were laid in state at a park at Adrobaa in white coffins adorned with their respective photographs.

It was a sorrowful moment when other students took turns in guarding the coffins.

Speaking at the funeral, PTA Chairman of the school, Kofi Owusu Acheaw, urged the residents to ceaze blaming the late driver for the development.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he noted that the driver has a positive career record, adding that the accident was inevitable.

He assured of better conditions for the students to prevent such calamity from befalling anybody in the future.

Adding her voice, Queen mother of Adrobaa urged school authorities to take positive responsibilities in ensuring the safety and security of wards enrolled in their schools.