Ghana is once again gripped with sorrow as Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six victims who died in the tragic military recruitment stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, is laid to rest today.

An emotional video circulating on social media has captured the devastating grief of Priscilla’s mother, who could not contain her pain as she stood beside her daughter’s coffin. Overwhelmed by sorrow, she broke down in tears while mourners struggled to console her.

In the one-minute clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), several sympathisers are seen repeatedly attempting to comfort the grieving mother, but their efforts appear futile as she remains inconsolable.

The fatal incident occurred on November 12, 2025, during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

According to official accounts from the GAF, the disaster was caused by a sudden and overwhelming surge of applicants who rushed to the venue ahead of the scheduled time.

Reports indicate that some applicants ignored security protocols and forcefully made their way through the stadium gates, triggering panic and confusion that quickly spiralled out of control.

Apart from the six confirmed deaths, several other applicants sustained injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition following the stampede.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the country, prompting widespread calls for improved crowd control, better organisation of recruitment exercises, and stronger safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

As Priscilla Nyamalor is finally laid to rest, the nation continues to mourn a young life lost in circumstances that many believe were entirely preventable.