7 hours ago

In a crunch Techiman derby, Techiman Heroes staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Techiman Liberty Youth 4-2 in the second game of Match Day 2 in Group B of the 2024 DOL Super Cup.

The match, held at Nana Kronamansah Park in Nsoatre, highlighted the resilience and determination of both teams, with Techiman Heroes ultimately emerging victorious.

Techiman Liberty Youth struck first, with Sumaila Nashiru converting a penalty on the stroke of halftime to give his team a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

However, Techiman Heroes came out strong in the second half. Substitute Muntala Issah Dinkon restored parity for Heroes 13 minutes after the break.

Just seven minutes later, Thomas Kofi Boakye put Heroes in front with a beautiful curler, making it 2-1.

Liberty Youth quickly responded, with Nashiru striking again in the 63rd minute to level the score at 2-2.

The game continued to be a thrilling back-and-forth battle until Cosmos Marfo restored the lead for Techiman Heroes in the 75th minute, assisted by Dinkon.

In additional time, Dinkon sealed the victory for Heroes with a stunning goal, making the final score 4-2. His performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

This victory boosts Techiman Heroes' standing in Group B and showcases their ability to perform under pressure. Techiman Liberty Youth will need to regroup and strategize for their next game to stay competitive in the tournament.