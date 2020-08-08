2 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Techiman South Municipality, Hon. John Kofi Donyina, has lost his father, Ghana Guardian can confirm.

Opanin Kwasi Owusu Duakoh, popularly know as Yegede, died at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman today, [Saturday], August 8, 2020, after a short illness.

Confirming the incident to this portal, aid of the MCE, Mr. Addai Kusi Isaac, otherwise know as Biggie, said, "yea, it's true, Mr. Donyina's father is called to glory this morning".

According to him, the late Opanin Kwasi Duakoh has been the MCE's instrument of strength all these years. He said the news occurred when the MCE was on official assignment outside of Techiman.

"It's a sad news, I don't know how my boss [who's now on official assignment in Accra], will react after receiving this news", said Biggie.

The late Opanin Duakoh left behind a wife and children (including the MCE).

He was 70.

His remains has been deposited at the hospital's morgue awaiting the family's arrangements.