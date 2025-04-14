Technology Takes the Spotlight at International Consumer Products Expo

3 hours ago

The China International Consumer Products Expo 2024 unveils a future powered by artificial intelligence, smart living, and low-altitude mobility innovations, showcasing global tech advancements.

A Glimpse into Tomorrow: Tech Redefines Daily Life at Global Consumer Expo

The fifth edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), currently underway in the southern city of Haikou, is drawing global attention with its bold vision of a technology-driven future. Running from April 13 to 18, the event has placed artificial intelligence and next-generation mobility at the forefront, with dedicated exhibition areas debuting this year to spotlight these transformative sectors.

From intelligent homes to flying cars, the exhibition offers a tangible glimpse into how digital innovation is reshaping everyday experiences. Global tech leaders, including Huawei, China Mobile, Tesla, and iFLYTEK, are unveiling solutions aimed at smarter living and enhanced connectivity.

Artificial Intelligence at the Core of Innovation

One of the key highlights of the expo is the expansive artificial intelligence zone, where futuristic concepts meet real-world application. Huawei’s HarmonyOS is demonstrating seamless integration between people, homes, and vehicles—powered by AI features such as eye-tracking technology for hands-free reading.

China Mobile has showcased AI-enabled robotic assistants designed for elderly care, as well as advanced home security systems. “AI is accelerating its integration into daily life, and this expo provides an excellent platform to demonstrate those changes,” said Zhan Wenyu, vice president of iFLYTEK, a consistent exhibitor at the event.

Humanoid robots dressed in traditional Li brocade and capable of precise movements are catching the eyes of visitors. Tesla’s humanoid robot with improved tactile sensitivity and mobility, and the Ti5 robot, built with lightweight joint modules, reflect the rapid pace of innovation in robotics.

Smart Health and Wellness Take Centre Stage

The integration of technology and wellness has become a dominant theme. Devices such as continuous glucose monitors, smart glasses for light therapy, and brain-computer interfaces are showing how medical technology is becoming more accessible and user-friendly.

Companies like SenseTime and Asus are presenting comprehensive health ecosystems, while brands such as OSIM and Ogawa are launching AI-powered massage robots. Canadian firm Air Nutri Solution Inc. has introduced a “deep sleep cabin” using charged particle waves to simulate restful environments.

"Connecting with global consumers and showcasing meaningful innovations in wellness has never been more crucial," said Lin Xiaohui, deputy general manager of OSIM North Asia.

The Rise of the Low-Altitude Economy

This year’s expo has also marked the inaugural appearance of a low-altitude economy exhibition zone, featuring electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, and autonomous flying cars.

Visitors have experienced firsthand the efficiency of autonomous vehicles transporting guests and performing cleaning duties across the exhibition grounds—signaling a leap forward in smart city logistics.

United Aircraft showcased its TD550 unmanned helicopter, the first in China to be awarded a type certificate. “China is entering a phase of rapid low-altitude economic development,” said Zhou Xiaoyue, the company’s public relations director.

Technology Shapes the Future of Consumption

The China International Consumer Products Expo has positioned itself as more than just a trade show—it's a preview of how tomorrow's world will function. Through a vivid display of AI, wellness technologies, and mobility solutions, the event underscores the global shift toward intelligent, connected living. As countries invest heavily in innovation, expos like CICPE offer a platform for visionaries to shape and share the future.