The 2023 Ghana Women Awards edition dubbed “Celebrating Womanhood” has TECNO SPARK 10 Series onboard as the Title Sponsor. This Award platform unveils, honors and celebrates Ghanaian women who are making great impact in the society across all industries and public service institutions; from politics, health, education, sports, law, security to showbiz.

TECNO is truly honored to support and honor outstanding Ghanaian women such as Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, Honorable (Mrs) Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Lawyer Mrs. Shiella Minkah Premo, Professor Irene Akua Agyepong, Professor Lydia Aziato, Dr Hawa Malechie, Dr Louisa Satekla, AC (Mrs) Phyllis Sekyi-Djan, to name a few, who continue to Glow as they are and impact society meaningfully.

Over the years, TECNO has consistently supported and invested in platforms that showcases the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of the empowered woman.

According to Ms. Awurakua Anyaniwa Antwi, PR Manager for TECNO, the Ghana Women Awards (GWA) provides a platform for distinguished Ghanaian women who have made significant contributions in their fields of endeavor to encourage the next generation to thrive in their chosen fields of work, thus, positively impacting the lives of others; making a difference in society while inspiring other young and aspiring women.

The 2023 edition of the Ghana Women Awards (GWA) was launched on 18th February 2023 with the broadcast of 13-episodes diaries ongoing on TV3. airing every Saturday at 4:30pm with repeats on Sundays at 11am. Over the 13 weeks, the GWA diaries will profile the lives and achievements of 40 outstanding women selected across all spheres of the Ghanaian society.

The award night to confer honors on the outstanding Ghanaian women who have contributed and impacted the growth of the Ghanaian society has been slated for May 13th 2023.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations spanning over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its debut, TECNO has been transforming the digital experience in developing nations by tenaciously pursuing the ideal fusion of cutting-edge technologies and aesthetically pleasing contemporary design.

TECNO has established itself as a prominent market leader in its target segments, offering cutting-edge innovation through a variety of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home devices. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the optimal and most contemporary technologies for progressive thinking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com