1 hour ago

English born midfielder with Ghanaian descent Lynford Sackey has signed a contract extension with Championship side Reading until 2022.

The 18 year old midfielder has been in fine form for the U-18 side having impressed and has been rewarded with a contract extension.

Midfielder Sackey has also agreed to another year with the Royals, this comes on the back of a season in which he made his first team debut, coming off the bench in the 70th-minute during Reading's Carabao Cup Round Two meeting with Luton Town.

Sackey had an incredible season with the Reading U18 side where he managed to make 19 matches.

He has played for the England U-15 and U-16 national teams but is still eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents.